Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Chindata Group has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
