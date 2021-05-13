Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Chindata Group has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

