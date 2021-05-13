Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.31. 284,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

