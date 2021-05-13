Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CPK traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

