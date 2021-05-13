Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$772.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

