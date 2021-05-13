Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$772.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

