Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,029 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

