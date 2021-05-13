Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.