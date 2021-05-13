Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,874,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

