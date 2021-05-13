Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

