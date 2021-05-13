Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

STX opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

