Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $704.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $708.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $681.98 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $704.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

