Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $704.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $708.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 648.9% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 133.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $681.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $645.10 and a 200 day moving average of $635.69. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.