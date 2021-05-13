ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $673.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

