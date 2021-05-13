CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. Approximately 1,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $968.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4,247.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CEVA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

