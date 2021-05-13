CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CEVA stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $968.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,247.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

