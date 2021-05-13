Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.