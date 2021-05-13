Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.