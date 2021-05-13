Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01078154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00113087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062608 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

