Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 731,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 860,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

