Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.51 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

