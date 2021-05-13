Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MGC opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $149.49.

