Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ORAN opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

