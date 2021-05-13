Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

