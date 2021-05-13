Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

