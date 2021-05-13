Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.