Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$15.25

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

CVE stock opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

