Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.20 ($6.12).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €4.74 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

