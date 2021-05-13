CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $172.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDW’s first quarter results benefited from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $166.73. 9,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,114. CDW has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

