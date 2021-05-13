CBDAO Price Down 28.5% This Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $80,445.10 and $34.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.01109516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00068459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00111441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061199 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

