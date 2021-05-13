Catherine T. Doherty Sells 8,536 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

