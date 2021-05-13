Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

