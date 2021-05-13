Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,965. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -306.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock valued at $25,568,549 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

