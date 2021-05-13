Caspian (CSP) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $453,533.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

