Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 12,500 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15.
- On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60.
Carvana stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
