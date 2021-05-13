Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 12,500 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60.

Carvana stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

