Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA traded down $12.65 on Wednesday, reaching $226.54. 3,108,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,394. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

