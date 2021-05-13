Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 4,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,017. The company has a market capitalization of $901.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Cars.com has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

