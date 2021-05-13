Carol P. Lowe Sells 40,000 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CFO Carol P. Lowe sold 40,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 3,807,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

