CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,995 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at $35,163,679.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.69 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

