Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$247.08.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$5.43 on Thursday, reaching C$178.52. 76,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,588. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a one year low of C$125.18 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$175.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$199.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

