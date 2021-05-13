Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

