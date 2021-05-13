Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $634.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

