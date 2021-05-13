Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.40. 27,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

