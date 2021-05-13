Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.75

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.75 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 185.40 ($2.42). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 177.90 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,719,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

