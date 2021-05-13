Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €48.75 ($57.35) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.93.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

