Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-.

Shares of GOOS traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.34.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

