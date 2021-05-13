Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

