Canaccord Genuity Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target to $8.00

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,239 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

