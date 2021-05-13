Canaccord Genuity Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.51 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.