Canaccord Genuity Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.