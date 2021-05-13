Canaccord Genuity Boosts Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target to $85.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MOG/A opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

