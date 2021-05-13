Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.01 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CMBM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 3,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.