Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock valued at $118,406,498. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

